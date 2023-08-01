Left Menu

British water regulator launches $128 mln fund after Thames Water crisis

The regulator plans to set the fund in the summer of 2024 and expects it to be operational by April 2025 based on the responses gathered by early 2024, it said in a statement. This comes after Britain's biggest water supplier, Thames Water, was rescued from a financial crisis earlier this month after investors had agreed to inject 750 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7794 pounds)

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-08-2023 02:48 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 02:44 IST
British water regulator launches $128 mln fund after Thames Water crisis
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British water industry regulator Ofwat said on Monday it is developing a 100 million pound ($128.31 million) fund to regulate a reduction in water demand across England and Wales. The regulator plans to set the fund in the summer of 2024 and expects it to be operational by April 2025 based on the responses gathered by early 2024, it said in a statement.

This comes after Britain's biggest water supplier, Thames Water, was rescued from a financial crisis earlier this month after investors had agreed to inject 750 million pounds. The company was fighting to secure more equity as it struggles under the weight of its 14 billion pounds debt pile, casting a shadow over the whole sector in Britain which needs to upgrade its ageing infrastructure and stop sewage spills.

Ofwat is also monitoring the finances of Southern Water, majority owned by Australia's Macquarie, and Yorkshire Water, whose biggest shareholder is the private equity arm of Singapore's GIC investment group. ($1 = 0.7794 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

 Global
2
New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

 India
3
Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

 Netherlands
4
Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023