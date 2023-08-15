UBS pays $1.43 bln to settle US mortgage claims as industry-wide probe concludes

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2023 00:12 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 00:12 IST
UBS agreed to pay $1.435 billion to settle U.S. charges that the Swiss lender misled investors into buying troubled mortgage securities, concluding an industrywide probe into a root cause of the 2008 global financial crisis. The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday said it has collected more than $36 billion in civil fines from 19 banks, mortgage originators and rating agencies over the packaging, sale and rating of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) leading up to the crisis.

Many of these securities carried triple-A ratings despite being backed by subprime and other risky mortgages, and investors suffered enormous losses as borrowers went into default and underwriting flaws became apparent. The largest settlement, $16.65 billion, was reached in 2014 with Bank of America, which had bought mortgage specialist Countrywide Financial six years earlier.

UBS' settlement resolved Justice Department claims in a 2018 lawsuit filed in Brooklyn that the bank defrauded investors by knowingly making false and misleading statements about more than $41 billion in loans backing 40 RMBS issued in 2006 and 2007. The bank had rejected a proposal that it pay nearly $2 billion to settle, a person familiar with the matter said at the time.

Credit Suisse, which UBS bought in June, reached a similar $5.28 billion settlement in 2017. In a press release, UBS said it previously set aside reserves to cover the $1.43 billion payout. Monday's settlement should result in the lawsuit's dismissal.

UBS' payout is "a warning to other players in the financial markets who seek to unlawfully profit through fraud that we will hold them accountable no matter how long it takes," U.S. Attorney Breon Peace in Brooklyn said in a statement.

