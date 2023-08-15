Left Menu

I-Day: Delhi Prisons DG announces remission for 1,300 convicts, 1,200 CCTV cameras for enhanced security

On the 77th Independence Day, Director General Prisons Sanjay Baniwal announced remission for over 1,300 convicts and said the department is installing 1,200 CCTV cameras for heightened security of inmates. The prisons department is also installing additional 1,200 CCTVs for the safety of inmates and the formation of quick response teams QRTs has already taken place to prevent untoward incidents, he said.

On the 77th Independence Day, Director General (Prisons) Sanjay Baniwal announced remission for over 1,300 convicts and said the department is installing 1,200 CCTV cameras for heightened security of inmates. A total of 1,387 eligible convicts were given remission between 15 to 25 days on their overall conducts during the jail term along with five convicts who have been recommended for remission of the remaining jail term on the ocassion of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', an official statement said. Baniwal hoisted the tricolour at the prison headquarters here. He said various correctional activities have been designed for the inmates and one such programme for 720 inmates is on the verge of completion and their formal placement in the hospitality sector will take place shortly. Further, in the second phase of the skill development programme of the National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM), 5,000 inmates can participate in training courses such as the tourism sector, among others, the statement quoted the Director General (Prisons) as saying. In his address, the DG also elaborated upon remarkable initiatives by the Delhi government in which 48 teachers are deputed for primary and secondary education and sports activities for prisoners. ''The prisons department is also installing additional 1,200 CCTVs for the safety of inmates and the formation of quick response teams (QRTs) has already taken place to prevent untoward incidents,'' he said. Baniwal also felicitated eight jail officers and jail staff each for their commendable services. Fifteen officers were provided appreciation letters by Additional IG (Prison) and 15 officers by DIG (Prison) for their distinguished services, the statement added.

