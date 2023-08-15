Russia stopped Ukrainian saboteur group from crossing into Bryansk region -governor
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-08-2023 16:50 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 16:48 IST
Russia's armed forces on Tuesday prevented an attempt by a group of Ukrainian saboteurs to cross the border into Russia's Bryansk region, the region's governor, Alexander Bogomaz, said in a post on Telegram.
Reuters could not immediately verify the claim.
