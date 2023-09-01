Left Menu

Danes orders Russia to reduce embassy staff to the same number that Denmark has in Moscow

PTI | Copenhagen | Updated: 01-09-2023 21:12 IST | Created: 01-09-2023 21:12 IST
Denmark on Friday informed Russia's ambassador in Copenhagen that it must reduce its embassy staff to the same number that Denmark has in Moscow because talks to increase numbers have foundered over Russian attempts to sneak intelligence officers into Denmark.

Copenhagen and Moscow "have been in long-term negotiation" regarding visas for employees at Denmark's Embassy in Moscow, the Danish Foreign ministry said, but these talks "have not led to results due to repeated Russian attempts to include visa requests for Russian intelligence officers as part of those negotiations." The brief Danish statement said that the Russian Embassy must be reduced to five diplomats and 20 administrative and technical staff. It gave Russia until Sept. 29 to comply.

The announcement came on the same day as a Danish newspaper reported that a person it identified as a member of the Russian military intelligence agency GRU had been posted as diplomat in Copenhagen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

