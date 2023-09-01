Ukraine's Zelenskiy expected at UN this month - Albania UN envoy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is expected to attend the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations in New York this month and take part in a U.N. Security Council meeting on Ukraine, Albania's U.N. Ambassador Ferit Hoxha told reporters on Friday.

Albania is president of the 15-member council for September. World leaders are due to begin gathering in New York from Sept. 18 for the high-level meeting of the U.N. General Assembly. The Security Council meeting on Ukraine is due to be held on Sept. 20.

