Russia launches missile attack on Kyiv - Ukraine's military
Russia launched a missile attack on Kyiv early on Wednesday, with the country's air defence systems shooting down all missiles before they reached their targets, the capital's military administration said on the Telegram messaging app. Reuters' witnesses heard several blasts which sounded like air defence systems being deployed at around 0550 a.m. The scale of the attack, which Popko said involved missiles of different types, was not immediately known. There was no immediate comment from Russia.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Russia launched a missile attack on Kyiv early on Wednesday, with the country's air defence systems shooting down all missiles before they reached their targets, the capital's military administration said on the Telegram messaging app.
Reuters' witnesses heard several blasts which sounded like air defence systems being deployed at around 0550 a.m. (0250 GMT) when air raid alerts were issued for all of Ukraine before being called off about an hour later. "Another missile attack by the enemy on a peaceful city with the aim of killing the civilian population and destroying the infrastructure," Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app.
He added that according to preliminary information, there was no destruction in Kyiv and no casualties. The scale of the attack, which Popko said involved missiles of different types, was not immediately known.
There was no immediate comment from Russia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
UK energy minister in Kyiv announces $245 mln for Ukraine nuclear fuel purchases
Ukraine media say Kyiv saboteurs were behind drone attacks on air bases deep inside Russia
Russia and Ukraine trade drone attacks as Kyiv claims it took out a key S-400 missile defense system
Serbia joins Ukraine's Crimea platform, vows friendship with Kyiv
Russia to resume offensive in east Ukraine after regrouping, Kyiv says