Russia launches missile attack on Kyiv - Ukraine's military

Russia launched a missile attack on Kyiv early on Wednesday, with the country's air defence systems shooting down all missiles before they reached their targets, the capital's military administration said on the Telegram messaging app. Reuters' witnesses heard several blasts which sounded like air defence systems being deployed at around 0550 a.m. The scale of the attack, which Popko said involved missiles of different types, was not immediately known. There was no immediate comment from Russia.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 06-09-2023 09:49 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 09:35 IST
Russia launched a missile attack on Kyiv early on Wednesday, with the country's air defence systems shooting down all missiles before they reached their targets, the capital's military administration said on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters' witnesses heard several blasts which sounded like air defence systems being deployed at around 0550 a.m. (0250 GMT) when air raid alerts were issued for all of Ukraine before being called off about an hour later. "Another missile attack by the enemy on a peaceful city with the aim of killing the civilian population and destroying the infrastructure," Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app.

He added that according to preliminary information, there was no destruction in Kyiv and no casualties. The scale of the attack, which Popko said involved missiles of different types, was not immediately known.

There was no immediate comment from Russia.

