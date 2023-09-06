G20 Summit: Delhi Police urges people not visit India Gate, Kartavya Path

The Delhi Police on Wednesday urged people not to visit India Gate and Kartavya Path for activities such as walking, cycling and picnicking in view of the G20 Summit. The mega event is slated to be held from September 9 to 10 at the newly built international convention and exhibition centre -- Bharat Mandapam -- at Pragati Maidan.

In a media briefing, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) SS Yadav said that as India Gate Kartavya Path have been ''designated in the controlled zone'', the Delhi Police appeals to people not to visit the area for ''walking, cycling or picnicking'' during the G20 Summit. ''We have also requested the DMRC (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation) to operate trains from 4 am in the morning to avoid inconvenience to people,'' he said.

In a letter to the DMRC, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora had requested it to start train services from 4 am on September 8, 9 and 10 so that security personnel can reach their duty posts in time. On Wednesday, Delhi Metro officials said that services will start from 4 am from terminal stations on all lines of the network on September 8, 9 and 10 in view of the summit. Special Commissioner of Police Yadav also said online delivery of essential commodities will be allowed but food delivery services won't be in the New Delhi district.

''Media personnel with G20 passes will gather at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and they will be shuttled to the venue. Media vehicles will not be allowed to enter New Delhi,'' he said.

In view of traffic and security arrangements, Yadav said people are advised to use navigation app 'mapmyindia' for reaching their destinations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)