Left Menu

G20 Summit: Delhi Police urges people not visit India Gate, Kartavya Path

The mega event is slated to be held from September 9 to 10 at the newly built international convention and exhibition centre -- Bharat Mandapam -- at Pragati Maidan.In a media briefing, Special Commissioner of Police Traffic SS Yadav said that as India Gate Kartavya Path have been designated in the controlled zone, the Delhi Police appeals to people not to visit the area for walking, cycling or picnicking during the G20 Summit.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2023 14:30 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 14:27 IST
G20 Summit: Delhi Police urges people not visit India Gate, Kartavya Path
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police on Wednesday urged people not to visit India Gate and Kartavya Path for activities such as walking, cycling and picnicking in view of the G20 Summit. The mega event is slated to be held from September 9 to 10 at the newly built international convention and exhibition centre -- Bharat Mandapam -- at Pragati Maidan.

In a media briefing, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) SS Yadav said that as India Gate Kartavya Path have been ''designated in the controlled zone'', the Delhi Police appeals to people not to visit the area for ''walking, cycling or picnicking'' during the G20 Summit. ''We have also requested the DMRC (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation) to operate trains from 4 am in the morning to avoid inconvenience to people,'' he said.

In a letter to the DMRC, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora had requested it to start train services from 4 am on September 8, 9 and 10 so that security personnel can reach their duty posts in time. On Wednesday, Delhi Metro officials said that services will start from 4 am from terminal stations on all lines of the network on September 8, 9 and 10 in view of the summit. Special Commissioner of Police Yadav also said online delivery of essential commodities will be allowed but food delivery services won't be in the New Delhi district.

''Media personnel with G20 passes will gather at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and they will be shuttled to the venue. Media vehicles will not be allowed to enter New Delhi,'' he said.

In view of traffic and security arrangements, Yadav said people are advised to use navigation app 'mapmyindia' for reaching their destinations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability concerns; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix's long COVID drug fails to meet mid-stage trial goal and more

Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix...

 Global
3
FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

 Global
4
3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023