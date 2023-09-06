Left Menu

Soccer-Spain's Hermoso files legal complaint over Rubiales kiss - prosecutor

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 06-09-2023 18:36 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 18:36 IST
  • Spain

Spanish soccer star Jenni Hermoso has filed a legal complaint over the unsolicited kiss by football federation boss Luis Rubiales following Spain's win in the Women's World Cup, the national prosecutor's office said on Wednesday.

With the complaint, Rubiales could face criminal charges in addition to the ongoing probe by Spain's top sport court for "serious misconduct" and an investigation by world governing body FIFA.

Neither Hermoso's representatives nor Rubiales were immediately available for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

