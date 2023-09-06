G20 Summit: UP deploys 1,000 police personnel for delegates' security

A thousand police personnel have been deployed for the security of delegates arriving for the G20 Summit at the Hindon Airport in this Uttar Pradesh district, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Personnel will also be deployed on rooftops of high-rise buildings adjoining the airport and residents of nearby villages have been asked to avoid terraces during the movement of delegates, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Trans Hindon) Shubham Patel told PTI.

He added that personnel have also been deployed on rooftops in these areas. A thousand personnel from the civil and the traffic police have been deployed to look after the security of foreign delegates from the airport to the border with Delhi. No heavy vehicles will be permitted to enter Delhi from Thursday evening. This plan will remain in force till the end of the G20 Summit, Patel added.

Light motor vehicles will not be allowed to ply towards Delhi during the movement of the delegates from Ghaziabad to Delhi. All heavy vehicles will move towards Delhi via the Eastern Peripheral Expressway and National Highway 9, he said.

In emergency cases, commuters may seek the help of traffic police personnel. Notices have been served to locals not to flout orders, Patel added. The G20 Leaders' Summit will be held on September 9-10. The summit is likely to be attended by more than 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)