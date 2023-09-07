Civil servant from Rajasthan lodges blackmail case against Delhi woman
A resident of Jaipurs Muhana area and currently based in Chhattisgarh, Yuvraj Marmat accused the woman -- a divorcee -- of demanding Rs 1.50 crore.According to the FIR registered on September 1, the woman threatened to implicate the officer in a false case and commit suicide.
A civil servant from Rajasthan has lodged a case against a 32-year-old Delhi woman for allegedly threatening to implicate him in a false case if he did not marry her. A resident of Jaipur's Muhana area and currently based in Chhattisgarh, Yuvraj Marmat accused the woman -- a divorcee -- of demanding Rs 1.50 crore.
According to the FIR registered on September 1, the woman threatened to implicate the officer in a false case and commit suicide. The woman, a resident of Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area, has been harassing and exploiting him mentally. Marmat alleged that the woman threatened to file a case against him under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code to create problems in his job.
According to the FIR, the woman also threatened to defame the officer's family members. She demanded that he marry her instead of his fiancée. If he didn't, the woman demanded that Marmat pay her Rs 1.5 crore.
The officer also attached some evidence of the allegations with his complaint.
The police have started an investigation by registering a case under provisions of the Indian Penal Code.
