US, Saudi Arabia, India and others in talks on possible rail, port deal -sources
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-09-2023 02:59 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 02:59 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S., Saudi Arabia, India and other countries are in talks on a possible infrastructure deal involving railroads and ports, sources with knowledge of the talks said on Thursday.
The talks were first reported by Axios.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- India
- Saudi Arabia
- Axios
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tennis-Ace king Isner says he will retire after U.S. Open
Tennis-Best of the rest: Another surprise in store in U.S. Open women's draw?
Tennis-American men's U.S. Open drought poised to continue, says McEnroe
Tennis-Holder Swiatek faces U.S. Open test with top ranking under threat
Tennis-Alcaraz primed for U.S. Open defence as Djokovic rivalry grows