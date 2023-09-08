Kelvin Reid appointed as Judge of Environment Court

Christchurch barrister Kelvin Reid has been appointed as a Judge of the Environment Court and the District Court, Attorney-General David Parker announced today.

Mr Reid has extensive experience in Resource Management Act issues, including water quality throughout the South Island. He was appointed to the Technical Advisory Group advising the Minister for the Environment on phase two reforms of the Resource Management Act in 2010.

He also represented the Christchurch City Council during the Royal Commission into the Canterbury Earthquakes, particularly in relation to the collapse of the CTV building.

Mr Reid’s legal career began in 1993 with Timpany Walton, Solicitors in Timaru before joining Lane Neave in Christchurch. In 2001 he was a founding partner of the firm Goodman Steven Tavendale Reid. In 2011 he commenced practice as a barrister sole in Canterbury Chambers.

Judge Reid will be sworn in on 26 January 2024 and will take up his appointment at the Environment Court based in Christchurch.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)