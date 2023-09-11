Left Menu

Sweden: Norwegian man guilty of storing dead partner's body in a freezer to cash in her pension

He was given a 3.5-year prison term.The Warmland District Court said the man, who was not named, was convicted of gross breach of civil liberties, gross fraud and falsification of documents, among other things.The man told investigators that he had put the Norwegian woman in a freezer after finding her dead in their home.

PTI | Stockholm | Updated: 11-09-2023 19:40 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 19:40 IST
Sweden: Norwegian man guilty of storing dead partner's body in a freezer to cash in her pension
  • Country:
  • Sweden

A Swedish court on Monday sentenced a 57-year-old Norwegian man for fraud and falsifying records for putting his dead partner in a freezer and cashing in her pension. He was given a 3.5-year prison term.

The Warmland District Court said the man, who was not named, was convicted of gross breach of civil liberties, gross fraud and falsification of documents, among other things.

The man told investigators that he had put the Norwegian woman in a freezer after finding her dead in their home. The two lived in Arjang, which is about 340 kilometers (211 miles) west of Stockholm.

The court said the man had stored the body in the freezer which he also used to store food. Investigators found the woman's body in the freezer in March following a tip.

The man had told family and friends that the woman was still alive.

In a statement, the court said the man kept quiet about the death in order to get her pension from neighbouring Norway and a tax refund relating to the deceased partner, hence the fraud conviction. Prosecutors have said that the man had carried out "systematic" fraud involving about 1.3 million kronor (USD 116,750).

As for the document falsifications, the man changes of ownership and registrations of vehicles with the deceased's name, the court said.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Meta Platforms must face medical privacy class action and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court; Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk's need to get ahead of Lilly

Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US ...

 Global
4
G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023