UK's Sunak says Russia targeted civilian cargo ship in Black Sea on Aug. 24

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-09-2023 21:17 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 21:15 IST
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday that the Russian military had targeted a civilian cargo ship in the Black Sea with "multiple missiles" on Aug. 24, citing declassified intelligence.

"Thanks to declassified intelligence, we know the Russian military targeted a civilian cargo ship in the Black Sea with multiple missiles on the 24th of August," Sunak told parliament.

