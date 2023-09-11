President Murmu on two-day visit to Gujarat from Tuesday

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Gujarat from September 12 to 13, during which she will address the members of the state's Legislative Assembly in Gandhinagar, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Monday.

The President will land in Gandhinagar on Tuesday evening, it said.

''On September 13, the President will inaugurate the project 'National e-Vidhan Application' (NeVA) and address the members of Gujarat Legislative Assembly at Gandhinagar,'' according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

On the same day, she will virtually launch the 'Ayushman Bhav' initiative of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare from the Raj Bhavan, it added.

