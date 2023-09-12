Left Menu

4 men involved in jewellery loot arrested after encounter in UP

Four people allegedly involved in a case of loot in this district were arrested by a joint team of the SOG Special Operation Group and the police following an encounter on Tuesday morning, a senior police official said.Two accused suffered bullet injuries in the encounter, he said.Superintendent of Police SP Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said that on September 8, three unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants had looted gold and silver ornaments from a jeweller in the districts Charwa police station area.

Four people allegedly involved in a case of loot in this district were arrested by a joint team of the SOG (Special Operation Group) and the police following an encounter on Tuesday morning, a senior police official said.

Two accused suffered bullet injuries in the encounter, he said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said that on September 8, three unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants had looted gold and silver ornaments from a jeweller in the district's Charwa police station area. Teams were formed to probe the matter, the police said.

Acting on a specific tip-off that the accused were distributing the looted material, the joint team of police and the SOG surrounded them at Gungva kaa Bagh, Srivastava said.

''The accused fired at the policemen with the intention to kill them. The police retaliated in self-defence and fired at the accused, in which Vinay Kumar Soni, resident of Rewa district in Madhya Pradesh, and Ashish Nishad, resident of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, suffered bullet injuries on their right legs,'' the SP said.

The other arrested persons are Suraj Pasi, resident of Kaushambi, and Rahul Pasi, resident of Prayagraj, he added.

The looted jewellery and mobile phone, the motorcycle used in the loot, two pistols, including a country-made, and an electronic weighing machine have been recovered from them, the police said.

