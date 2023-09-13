Case registered against 10 for assaulting construction materials supplier in Thane district
The police in Maharashtra's Thane district have registered a case of attempt to murder against ten people for allegedly assaulting a materials supplier at a construction site, an official said on Wednesday.
The incident took place at Titwala, about 60 km from Mumbai, on Tuesday night, the Thane rural police said. The attack was the fallout of a dispute the complainant had with a man, the police said.
The complainant has been hospitalised as he suffered injuries in the attack, they said.
