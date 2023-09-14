NSG, UP Police hold joint drills at assembly, other important installations in Lucknow

Left Menu

The National Security Guard and the Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday held joint drills at key locations here, including the Vidhan Sabha complex, showcasing their preparedness to deal with any act of terror.The mock operations involved helicopters two of them were flown during the exercise at the state assembly building.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 14-09-2023 18:16 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 17:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The mock operations involved helicopters – two of them were flown during the exercise at the state assembly building. The drills, called 'Gandiv-5', are on since Tuesday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was present at the one conducted at the police headquarters. Commandos slithered down the ropes also at the Lok Bhawan, where the CM’s office is located.

The NSG and police personnel also conducted mock exercises at a railway station and the airport in Lucknow. CM Adityanath inspected the preparations for various surgical operations in the fifth edition of the annual exercise conducted by the NSG and the state police together, an official release stated.

He witnessed the preparations at the police headquarters, while Speaker Satish Mahana was present at the Vidhan Sabha.

The objective of the Gandiv-5 exercise is to validate the planning parameters of the commando force in the event of a terrorist attack, aircraft hijacking, or a hostage situation. The security forces have been regularly conducting drills.

