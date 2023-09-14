Left Menu

4 inter-state drug smugglers held in Mathura, hashish worth Rs 3 crore seized

In a joint operation of Anti-Narcotics Task Force ANTF and local police, four smugglers were arrested on Yamuna Expressway in Mant area here and contraband worth Rs 3 crore was recovered from them, an official said on Thursday.ANTF Deputy Inspector General Abdul Hameed, said that based on the information, the team, with the help of Mant Police, conducted a thorough search of a car passing through Mant Toll Plaza on the expressway on Wednesday night and found over 50 Kg of hashish behind its bumper.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 14-09-2023 18:48 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 18:48 IST
4 inter-state drug smugglers held in Mathura, hashish worth Rs 3 crore seized
  • Country:
  • India

In a joint operation of Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) and local police, four smugglers were arrested on Yamuna Expressway in Mant area here and contraband worth Rs 3 crore was recovered from them, an official said on Thursday.

ANTF Deputy Inspector General Abdul Hameed, said that based on the information, the team, with the help of Mant Police, conducted a thorough search of a car passing through Mant Toll Plaza on the expressway on Wednesday night and found over 50 Kg of hashish behind its bumper. The contraband's price is estimated to be around Rs 3 crore, he said. The arrested inter-state smugglers have been identified as Noor Ahmed, Noor Alam, Mohammad Shahid and Abid, all residents of Barabanki district, Hameed said. During their interrogation, it was revealed that they used to sell the contraband smuggled from Nepal in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar, he said.

The officer said several cases are registered against the accused in Barabanki itself. The car, used in smuggling, and four mobile phones have also been seized from their possession, he said.

A case has been registered against them at Mant police station under relevant sections of the Narcotic-Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 and the Indian Penal Code and they have been sent to jail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from discharging duty, threatening him

2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from disc...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global
3
Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of HSBC mutual fund with Quora Ads

Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023