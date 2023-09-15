Left Menu

Nara Lokesh in Delhi for legal consultation after TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu's arrest in graft case

Telugu Desam Party TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh is in the national capital to hold consultations with lawyers in connection with the arrest of his father and party chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the Skill Development Corporation scam in Andhra Pradesh.Naidu, a former Andhra Pradesh chief minister, is currently lodged in the Rajamahendravaram central prison after a court in Vijayawada remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days on September 9.The TDP president has filed two pleas in the High Court.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2023 16:12 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 16:12 IST
Nara Lokesh in Delhi for legal consultation after TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu's arrest in graft case
  • Country:
  • India

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) General Secretary Nara Lokesh is in the national capital to hold consultations with lawyers in connection with the arrest of his father and party chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the Skill Development Corporation scam in Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu, a former Andhra Pradesh chief minister, is currently lodged in the Rajamahendravaram central prison after a court in Vijayawada remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days on September 9.

The TDP president has filed two pleas in the High Court. One seeking quashing of the case and another is a bail plea and both are likely to come up for hearing in the High Court next week. A court in Vijayawada on September 12 had rejected the house custody plea filed by the TDP chief. ''Nara Lokesh came to Delhi last night. He is here for legal consultations,'' a party source said.

On Thursday, Janasena Party chief Pawan Kalyan announced that his party and the TDP will fight the next elections together in Andhra Pradesh. He made this announcement outside the Rajamahendravaram central prison after meeting Naidu. Meanwhile, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth has reached out to Naidu's son and inquired about his father's well-being in jail. He fondly recalled their association and referred to him as a great friend and a fighter.

He also offered words of encouragement to Lokesh, asking him to stay strong.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Domestic air traffic rises 22.8 pc to 1.24 crore in Aug: DGCA

Domestic air traffic rises 22.8 pc to 1.24 crore in Aug: DGCA

 India
2
WebEx by Cisco and Zoom rolling out on Android Auto

WebEx by Cisco and Zoom rolling out on Android Auto

 Global
3
‘Robust progress’ towards SDGs in Thailand: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

‘Robust progress’ towards SDGs in Thailand: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

 Global
4
Suriname prepares or its first offshore oil project that is expected to ease deep poverty

Suriname prepares or its first offshore oil project that is expected to ease...

 Suriname

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023