HC imposes Rs 50 lakh penalty on WB govt for failing to transfer corruption probe to CBI

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-09-2023 18:28 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 17:59 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Calcutta High Court on Friday imposed a penalty of Rs 50 lakh on the West Bengal government for failing to implement its order for handing over the investigation from the CID to CBI and ED into alleged irregularities in a women’s cooperative society.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had on August 24 directed that the probe be transferred to the two central agencies and all the documents related to the case be handed over to them.

The said cooperative society in Alipurduar district in the northern part of the state stopped functioning in 2020 after allegations surfaced that there had been a defalcation to the tune of Rs 50 crore as the depositors did not get back their money.

The court, while imposing the penalty, said that the amount should be submitted to the registrar general of the high court within two weeks.

It also gave three days to hand over the documents to the central agencies, after which they will have to start the investigation process forthwith.

The CID has been investigating the case for three years and arrested five people. However, it could not be found where the deposited money had gone.

Upset with the CID investigation, the court transferred the case to the CBI and ED.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

