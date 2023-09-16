Left Menu

Pakistan Air Force carries out flying exercises in China, Egypt

The joint Egypt-US military exercise Bright Star 2023 saw the participation of 800 fighters from 19 countries, the Egyptian armed forces had announced earlier in the month.Pakistan was among the countries that participated in the exercise taking place on Egypts North Coast and other naval bases and air bases across Egypt.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 16-09-2023 15:54 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 15:31 IST
Pakistan Air Force carries out flying exercises in China, Egypt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has carried out two large-scale flying exercises, one each at China and Egypt, and claimed it marked “a significant milestone'' in its journey towards emerging as a ''formidable air force.” The participation includes PAF’s J-10 C and JF-17 lead fighter aircraft, combat pilots, air defence controllers, and technical ground crew, who are actively engaged in the Shaheen-X bilateral Air Exercise hosted by the People’s Liberation Army Air Force in China, as well as the Bright Star Air Exercise held in Egypt, Dunya News channel's website reported on Friday.

The annual bilateral China-Pakistan Joint Air Force Training Exercise ‘Shaheen (Eagle) – X’ is being held at Jiuquan and Yinchuan in northwest China. The exercise that started last week in August will continue till mid-September.

The People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) of China and the PAF have been conducting Shaheen joint exercises since 2011, which are being hosted by both countries on an alternate basis, ChinaMilitary.com said.

Quoting a PAF statement, the Dunya News report further said, “The participation of these fighter jets in Exercise Shaheen-X marks a significant milestone in PAF’s journey towards a technologically advanced and formidable air force.” The Shaheen-X exercise in China and the Bright Star Air Exercise in Egypt provide invaluable opportunities for PAF to build upon its operational experience and exchange knowledge with esteemed counterparts from around the world, it said.

Meanwhile, the annual ‘Bright Start’ exercise for 2023 concluded at the Mohamed Naguib Military Base in the city of Hammam in Egypt. The joint Egypt-US military exercise Bright Star 2023 saw the participation of 800 fighters from 19 countries, the Egyptian armed forces had announced earlier in the month.

Pakistan was among the countries that participated in the exercise taking place on Egypt’s North Coast and other naval bases and air bases across Egypt. The others included India, Saudi Arabia, Greece, UAE, Oman, Jordan, the UK, Greece and Cyprus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off; US FDA approves GSK's blood cancer therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023