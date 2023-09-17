Left Menu

'Will boost India's mission for clean, green growth': PM lauds Assam govt's mega plantation drive

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 17-09-2023 09:09 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 09:09 IST
'Will boost India's mission for clean, green growth': PM lauds Assam govt's mega plantation drive
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed the Assam government's mega plantation drive, stating it will boost the country's mission for clean and green growth, besides providing long-term benefits of environmental protection and improving the health of people.

He said the exercise will also further enhance the green cover of the scenic state.

In a letter to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on the state's 'Amrit Brikshya Andolan', the PM wrote: ''The idea of planting one crore saplings across Assam is admirable and laudable.'' The letter was shared by Sarma on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday.

Modi said several references in the nation's culture and literature reflect the importance of trees and forests, and quoted a couple of Sanskrit lines on how trees purify the air and help in driving away diseases.

He maintained that bringing together 'prakriti' (nature) and 'pragati' (development) has been the hallmark of the development model of ''New India''.

''While we have been the fastest growing economy, we have also been perhaps the only major nation to meet committed climate targets,'' the PM said.

He said initiatives like this plantation drive will further bolster the national mission for clean and green growth.

''It will also lead to several long-term spin-off benefits for environment protection and in improving the health of people,'' he added.

Mentioning the rich biodiversity and diverse ecosystems in Assam, Modi said, ''The plantation of saplings on private and community-owned lands will go a long way in enhancing the green cover in the scenic state.'' The involvement of the local communities in the drive will ''foster the spirit of 'Jan Bhagidari' (people's participation) and bring a sense of ownership and environmental stewardship among the people'', the prime minister added.

The state government is undertaking a drive to plant one crore saplings across the state, during which it is also seeking to create nine world records in different segments concerning the exercise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable development goals

Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable devel...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by October; NASA names chief of UFO research; panel sees no alien evidence and more

Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by Oc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023