China FM held 'frank' talks with US national security adviser
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 17-09-2023 20:11 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 20:11 IST
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held "frank, substantive and constructive" talks with White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan this weekend in Malta, China's foreign ministry said on Sunday.
"Both sides conducted frank, substantive and constructive strategic communication on stabilising and improving Sino-U.S. relations," according to a Chinese foreign ministry readout.
