China FM held 'frank' talks with US national security adviser

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held "frank, substantive and constructive" talks with White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan this weekend in Malta, China's foreign ministry said on Sunday.

"Both sides conducted frank, substantive and constructive strategic communication on stabilising and improving Sino-U.S. relations," according to a Chinese foreign ministry readout.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)