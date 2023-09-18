Left Menu

Ukraine says it downed 18 drones, 17 missiles in overnight attack

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 18-09-2023 11:21 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 11:10 IST
Ukraine said on Monday it downed 18 Russian drones and 17 cruise missiles attacking its territory overnight.

Russia launched 24 drones at the Ukrainian southern regions of Odesa and Mykolaiv overnight, Ukraine's air force said in a post on Telegram.

It added that all of the 17 missiles were destroyed over the Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava and Khmelnytskyi regions.

