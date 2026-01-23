Zelenskyy Urges European Allies to Strengthen Stance Against Russian Aggression

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a stark critique of European allies on Thursday, lamenting what he termed as a slow, fragmented, and insufficient response to Russia's ongoing aggression. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Zelenskyy enumerated grievances against Europe, emphasizing Ukraine's vulnerability against Russian President Vladimir Putin amid efforts for a peace settlement driven by the United States.

In his address, Zelenskyy accused Europe of repeating past mistakes, likening the situation to the movie "Groundhog Day," where events recur interminably. He urged Europe to transform into a formidable global force, comparing its complacency with Washington's decisive actions in Venezuela and Iran. The address followed Zelenskyy's meeting with US President Donald Trump, described as "productive."

Despite the aid received, Zelenskyy criticized Europe for political divides and indecisiveness over dealing with Russia and using frozen assets to support Ukraine. As Russia's military maintains its grip over 20% of Ukraine, Zelenskyy called for more robust action and international attention to aid his country, emphasizing the need for strategic compromises from all sides.

