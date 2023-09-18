Left Menu

Man charged after climbing into Royal Mews by Buckingham Palace

Officers were alerted to reports at 1.25 a.m. London's Metropolitan Police said he had also been charged with attempted theft from a motor vehicle during the same incident, and would appear in court later on Monday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-09-2023 11:48 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 11:48 IST
Man charged after climbing into Royal Mews by Buckingham Palace
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A man has been charged with trespassing after being arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning climbing into the Royal Mews adjacent to Buckingham Palace in London, police said on Monday. Officers were alerted to reports at 1.25 a.m. (0025 GMT) on Saturday of the man climbing the wall to get into the Royal Mews which backs on to the Palace garden.

Awad Rovalino, 25, was detained outside the stables in the Royal Mews, which is responsible for all road travel arrangements for King Charles and members of the Royal Family, and is home to the Gold State Coach. London's Metropolitan Police said he had also been charged with attempted theft from a motor vehicle during the same incident, and would appear in court later on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023