EC officials to visit Telangana on October 3 to assess poll preparedness

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-09-2023 16:53 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 16:53 IST
A team of ''top officials'' from the Election Commission of India is scheduled to visit Telangana on October 3 to assess the poll preparedness and engage with various stakeholders, State Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj said on Monday.

During the three-day visit, the team will also engage in a crucial meeting with the Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police (DGP) to align their efforts with state administration and security agencies, an official release from the CEO said.

On the first day, the ECI team will hold a crucial meeting involving national and state recognised political parties. Following it, the team will convene with Enforcement Agencies to discuss key matters related to the upcoming elections.

On the second day, the focus would be on assessing poll preparedness at the grassroots level and District Election Officers and Superintendents of Police/Commissioners of Police from all 33 districts in Telangana will make detailed presentations to the EC team.

On the last day. the team will interact with state icons, Persons with Disabilities voters, and young voters to promote awareness and participation in the democratic process. Assembly polls in Telangana are due later this year.

