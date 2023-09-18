Minor boy detained for house breaking theft of Rs 3.62 lakh in Palghar

A minor boy was detained for allegedly stealing jewellery worth Rs 3.62 lakh from a house in Palghar, a police official said on Monday.

The house breaking theft (HBT) had taken place on August 25 when the occupants were away, he said.

''The accused cut the grille of a window and gained entry. He was held on Sunday and stolen items worth Rs 3.16 lakh have been recovered,'' Crime Unit III senior inspector Pramod Badakh said.

