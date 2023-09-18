Left Menu

Six killed in attack on small airport in Iraq's Kurdistan region- sources

Arbid is a small airport used for helicopters and is located 50 km (30 miles) to the east of the city of Sulaimaniya in the northeast of the country. Two members of the Kurdish security forces were wounded in the attack and were rushed to a military hospital in Sulaimaniya under tight security, said the police source.

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2023 21:47 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 21:47 IST
Six people were killed on Monday in a suspected drone strike on the small military airport of Arbid in Iraq's Kurdistan region, a local official and a security source told Reuters.

Iraqi Kurdish security forces sealed off the area, said two security sources. Arbid is a small airport used for helicopters and is located 50 km (30 miles) to the east of the city of Sulaimaniya in the northeast of the country.

Two members of the Kurdish security forces were wounded in the attack and were rushed to a military hospital in Sulaimaniya under tight security, said the police source. Police said the identity of deceased was still unknown.

One security source said initial information suggested a Turkish drone was used in the attack against a suspected Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) target. Turkey regularly carries out air strikes on PKK militants in northern Iraq and has dozens of outposts in Iraqi territory.

