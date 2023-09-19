Left Menu

Six killed in attack on small airport in Iraq's Kurdistan -sources

Arbid is a small airport used for helicopters located 50 km (30 miles) to the east of the city of Sulaimaniya in the northeast of the country. Two members of the Kurdish security forces were wounded in the attack and were rushed to a military hospital in Sulaimaniya under tight security, said the police source.

Six people were killed on Monday in a drone strike on the small military airport of Arbid in Iraq's Kurdistan region, a local official and a security source told Reuters.

Iraqi Kurdish security forces sealed off the area, according to two security sources. Arbid is a small airport used for helicopters located 50 km (30 miles) to the east of the city of Sulaimaniya in the northeast of the country.

Two members of the Kurdish security forces were wounded in the attack and were rushed to a military hospital in Sulaimaniya under tight security, said the police source. Police said the identities of the deceased were still unknown.

One security source said initial information suggested a Turkish drone was used in the attack against a suspected Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) target. Turkey regularly carries out air strikes on PKK militants in northern Iraq and has dozens of outposts in Iraqi territory. The PKK took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984.

Bafel Talabani, President of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), one of the dominant Kurdish parties in northern Iraq, confirmed the drone strike but said the six dead were members of the Iraqi Kurdish counter-terrorism force. "We strongly condemn the terrorist attack on the Agricultural Airport of Arbid in Sulaimaniya, which resulted in the martyrdom and injury of six heroic Peshmerga...," he said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

