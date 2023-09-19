Blinken, China VP Han had 'candid and constructive discussion,' State Dept says

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's Monday meeting with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng involved "a candid and constructive discussion," and the two sides agreed to maintain open lines of communication, the U.S. State Department said.

The two discussed Russia's invasion of Ukraine, North Korea and the Taiwan Strait, the State Department said in a statement after the meeting.

