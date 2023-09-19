Left Menu

Iraq PM invited to meet with U.S. President Biden at White House

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2023 13:31 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 13:10 IST
Iraq PM invited to meet with U.S. President Biden at White House
Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Iraq

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in New York on Monday and received an invitation from U.S. President Joe Biden to visit the White House, a State Department spokesperson said.

Sudani, who is in New York to participate in the U.N. General Assembly, said a date for the official visit to Washington would be set at a later time, Iraqi state media reported. Biden and Sudani have yet to meet since Sudani took office last year after being appointed by a coalition of parties, predominantly Shi'ite Muslim groups close to Tehran.

He has since walked a diplomatic tightrope between the U.S. and Iran, two countries that in the past have fought out their rivalry on Iraqi soil. Sudani and Blinken "renewed their commitment to continue strengthening the partnership between the two countries," the State Department spokesperson said.

Iraq has been a close partner of the U.S. since Washington's 2003 invasion and both sides say they are trying to broaden their relationship from a near-singular focus on defence and counter-terrorism towards economic cooperation. Blinken during the meeting "underscored U.S. support" for the re-opening of a pipeline between Iraq's northern semi-autonomous Kurdistan region and Turkey that has been shut since March.

Turkey said last week the pipeline, which contributes about 0.5% of world oil supply, would be ready to resume operations soon, though it is unclear whether Baghdad and Ankara have agreed to the terms of a resumption of crude flows.

Blinken also "commended the Prime Minister’s commitment to judicial independence in Iraq’s recent conviction and sentencing of multiple individuals on terrorism charges in connection with the killing of U.S. citizen Stephen Troell." Iraq last month sentenced an Iranian man and four Iraqis to

life in prison over Troell's November 2022 killing in a middle class neighbourhood in central Baghdad.

Court officials did not name the defendants but said the four Iraqis were members of a Shi’ite Muslim militia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
4
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023