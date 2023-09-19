Left Menu

Putin and Xi to meet in Beijing in October, Russia says

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-09-2023 14:37 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 14:34 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin with Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to Beijing in October for talks with China's Xi Jinping, Interfax cited Nikolai Patrushev, the secretary of Russia's Security Council, as saying on Tuesday. "In October, we look forward to thorough bilateral talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing," Patrushev said at a meeting in Moscow with China's top diplomat, Wang Yi.

In Beijing, Putin will take part in a forum on China's Belt and Road Initiative, Patrushev said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

