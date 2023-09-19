Left Menu

Karnataka: Another cheating case against Hindutva activist Chaitra Kundapur

Updated: 19-09-2023 14:47 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 14:47 IST
Hindutva activist Chaitra Kundapur, who is in CCB police custody in Bengaluru on charges of cheating a Byndoor businessman of crores of rupees after promising a BJP ticket for assembly poll, has courted more trouble as another cheating case has been registered against her.

A BJP worker named Sudheena has lodged a complaint against Chaitra at Kota police station in Kundapur taluk of Udupi district alleging that she had cheated him of Rs 5 lakh after promising to set up a textile shop for him.

Sudheena told reporters in Udupi on Tuesday that he got acquainted with Chaitra during a Go Raksha Samavesha in 2015.

She wanted him to open a cloth shop and he procured the funds from fishing and other sources.

He said Rs 2 lakh was given to Chaitra in cash and another Rs 3 lakh was transferred to her bank account. Later, the cloth shop was opened in her name while he was away for work in Andhra Pradesh, the complainant said.

When he asked her to return the money, she threatened that a sexual harassment case will be lodged against him, Sudheena alleged.

