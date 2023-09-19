Czechs to get funding from Denmark, Netherlands for Ukraine weapon supplies

The Czech Republic has signed a letter of intent with Denmark and the Netherlands on financial support for deliveries of Czech weapons to Ukraine, the country's Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry said it will help cover supplies of additional tanks, howitzers, small arms, air defence capacities and forms of electronic warfare or ammunition. The first project will be the donation of modernised T-72EA tanks in the near future, it said. Other equipment will be combat-ready and sent in the coming months and in 2024.

The funding agreement is similar to a deal reached last year with the Netherlands and United States. The ministry said about half of an expected 90 tanks under that agreement have already been delivered. "This agreement (with Denmark and the Netherlands) will mean a huge benefit for further development of the Czech defence industry," Deputy Defence Minister Daniel Blazkovec said.

The Czech Republic, a NATO member, has been a strong supporter of Ukraine in its defence against Russia's invasion since February 2022, sending ammunition, tanks, armoured vehicles, rocket launchers and howitzers from army and company stores. Czech military chief Karel Rehka told Reuters this month that the country still had arms in storage it could provide.

