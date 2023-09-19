UK government to intervene after Birmingham City Council financial woes

British minister Michael Gove said on Tuesday the government would intervene in the running of Birmingham City Council following a declaration of effective bankruptcy earlier this month by the largest local authority in Europe.

"I can announce that I am today writing to the council to set out my proposal to intervene and to appoint commissioners and that I intend to launch a local inquiry in due course," Gove told parliament.

