UK government to intervene after Birmingham City Council financial woes
Reuters | London | Updated: 19-09-2023 18:50 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 18:50 IST
British minister Michael Gove said on Tuesday the government would intervene in the running of Birmingham City Council following a declaration of effective bankruptcy earlier this month by the largest local authority in Europe.
"I can announce that I am today writing to the council to set out my proposal to intervene and to appoint commissioners and that I intend to launch a local inquiry in due course," Gove told parliament.
