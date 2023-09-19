Left Menu

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 19-09-2023 20:24 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 20:24 IST
Car carrying five friends plunges into lake in Gandhinagar; four drown, 1 missing
Four friends travelling in a car drowned, while another occupant was missing after their vehicle coming from Rajasthan plunged into a lake near a village in Gujarat's Gandhinagar district, said police on Tuesday.

All five were friends and returning from the adjoining state on Monday night after holidaying.

While the bodies of the four men were fished out from the lake situated near Dashela village of Gandhinagar district on Tuesday evening, a search was on for the missing car occupant, said Kaizad Dastur, chief fire officer of the state capital.

The village is situated near the Chiloda-Himmatnagar highway and the five men, all in their late 20s, were coming towards the Naroda area of Ahmedabad, said Chiloda police inspector, AS Asari.

''Of these five, four hailed from Naroda, while one Gaurang Bhatt was a resident of Dashela village. They went to Rajasthan in a car a few days ago on a holiday trip. While returning on Monday night, they first went to Dashela to drop Bhatt. However, they all went incommunicado around 9 pm and their relatives were also clueless about their whereabouts,'' said Asari.

Meanwhile, one of the relatives of a missing man learnt that a mobile tower at Dashela had registered the latter's last cellphone location on Monday night before their phones went silent, said the inspector.

Based on the information shared by the relative, a team of the Chiloda police reached Dashela on Tuesday afternoon and found three bodies floating in the lake, which was very close to an internal road, said Asari.

''It is possible the car driver, who was from Naroda, could not make a judgement during the night and drove his vehicle into the lake as the adjacent road was waterlogged due to rain. A person named Shailesh is still missing and a search was on for him,'' said the police inspector.

The car might have slipped into the lake when the driver was attempting to cross the waterlogged road during night, said chief fire officer Dastur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

