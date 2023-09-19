Delhi man held for cheating people on pretext of counting cash at banks
On Monday, the suspect was apprehended, Deputy Commissioner of Police south Chandan Chowdhary said.Kumar disclosed that he used to target people who came to banks to deposit or withdraw cash. The mobile phone was found to be stolen from the Tigri area, the DCP said.
A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of helping them to count cash at banks, police said on Tuesday.
The accused has been identified as Saheb Kumar, a resident of Bihar, they said.
Police visited the crime spots and collected footage from CCTV cameras to track the suspect. On Monday, the suspect was apprehended, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said.
Kumar disclosed that he used to target people who came to banks to deposit or withdraw cash. He duped them on the pretext of providing help in counting the currency notes, the DCP said.
While counting, he distracted the victim and took out some currency notes from the bundle of cash, the DCP added.
A mobile phone and cash worth Rs 5,000 were seized from his possession. The mobile phone was found to be stolen from the Tigri area, the DCP said.
