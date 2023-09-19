Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2115 hours: DEL75 BIZ-FM-RRBS FM urges RRBs to speed up digitisation to ensure better services in rural areas New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday expressed concern over the slow progress of computerisation in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) and urged them to speed up the process to strengthen credit delivery in rural areas. DEL74 BIZ-CCI-MEMBERS Sweta Kakkad, Anil Kumar Agrawal sworn in as CCI members New Delhi: Lawyer Sweta Kakkad and retired police officer Anil Kumar Agrawal were sworn in as members of the Competition Commission on Tuesday. DCM34 BIZ-CONSUMER COURT-AI Govt says working on using AI to reduce pendency of consumer cases New Delhi: The Consumer Affairs Ministry on Tuesday said it is working on using artificial intelligence (AI) to reduce the pendency of cases in various consumer courts in the country.

DCM39 BIZ-LD INDIA CANADA-TRADE Tense diplomatic relations may not impact trade, investment ties between India, Canada: Experts New Delhi: The tense diplomatic relations between India and Canada are unlikely to impact trade and investments between the two countries as economic ties are driven by commercial considerations, according to experts.

DCM46 BIZ-HDFCBANK-MD RBI extends tenure of HDFC Bank MD Sashidhar Jagdishan by 3 years New Delhi: The country's biggest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Tuesday said the Reserve Bank has approved the re-appointment of its managing director Sashidhar Jagdishan for a period of three years with effect from October 27.

DEL57 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold rises Rs 150; silver climbs Rs 400 New Delhi: Gold prices rose Rs 150 to Rs 60,350 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday amid strong cues from global markets, according to HDFC Securities.

