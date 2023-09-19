Left Menu

ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh appointed ITBP IG for 5 years

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2023 21:42 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 21:42 IST
ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh appointed ITBP IG for 5 years
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu Zone Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Singh was on Tuesday appointed as the Inspector General of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on deputation basis, the Union Home Ministry said.

The appointment of Singh, a 1996-batch AGMUT cadre IPS officer, will be for a period of five years from the date of assumption of charge or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the order reads.

Singh took over as the Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, on August 14, 2019 and was promoted to the rank of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) on January 20, 2021.

In his order, Ministry of Home Affairs under secretary Sanjeev Kumar said the ADGP, Jammu was appointed as IG in ITBP on deputation basis.

Kumar requested the Jammu and Kashmir administration to relieve the officer immediately to enable him to take up his new assignments at the centre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
4
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023