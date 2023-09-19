ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh appointed ITBP IG for 5 years

Jammu Zone Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Singh was on Tuesday appointed as the Inspector General of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on deputation basis, the Union Home Ministry said.

The appointment of Singh, a 1996-batch AGMUT cadre IPS officer, will be for a period of five years from the date of assumption of charge or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the order reads.

Singh took over as the Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, on August 14, 2019 and was promoted to the rank of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) on January 20, 2021.

In his order, Ministry of Home Affairs under secretary Sanjeev Kumar said the ADGP, Jammu was appointed as IG in ITBP on deputation basis.

Kumar requested the Jammu and Kashmir administration to relieve the officer immediately to enable him to take up his new assignments at the centre.

