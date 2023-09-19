Left Menu

Man, son arrested for killing family member in Thane district

PTI | Thane | Updated: 19-09-2023 22:12 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 22:12 IST
Police have arrested a man and his son from a village in Thane district on charges of killing the former's second son over abusive words used by him against the latter's wife, who was his sister-in-law, an official said on Tuesday.

The police gave the victim's name as Ram Madhukar Jadhav (35), while the accused were identified as Madhukar Jadhav (55) and his younger son Vishnu Madhukar Jadhav (27). The victim was the second son of Madhukar Jadhav.

The incident took place in Aghai village under Sahahpur taluka on the night of September 16.

Inspector Ananta Parad of the Shahpur police station said Ram Jadhav allegedly used abusive words against his brother Vishnu Jadhav's wife when she called him for dinner.

The use of abusive words angered Madhukar Jadhav and his son Vishnu Jadhav, who attacked Ram Jadhav with wooden logs, leading to his death, Parad said.

The police arrested the father-son duo on Sunday, said the Inspector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

