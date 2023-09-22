Kenyan police recover unlicensed firearm from home of banned New Zealand runner
Kenyan police have recovered an unlicensed AK-47 rifle and more than 20 rounds of ammunition at the home of banned New Zealand runner Zane Robertson, who was detained on Wednesday on suspicion of sexual assault.
- Country:
- Kenya
Kenyan police have recovered an unlicensed AK-47 rifle and more than 20 rounds of ammunition at the home of banned New Zealand runner Zane Robertson, who was detained on Wednesday on suspicion of sexual assault. In March this year the middle and long-distance runner, who competed at the Rio and Tokyo Olympics, was banned for eight years for doping and interfering with the testing process.
Robertson, who was arrested at his home in Iten, western Kenya, will be held for five days to give detectives time to conclude investigations, security sources said. "Zane Robertson was arrested on Wednesday over allegations of sexual assault," said Tom Makori, Keiyo sub-county police commandant. "We recovered an unlicensed firearm and 23 rounds of ammunition."
The alleged assault took place during a party at Robertson's home on Tuesday night, local media reported. The 33-year-old, who moved to Kenya as a teenager to train in long-distance running, won a bronze medal in the 5,000 metres at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tokyo
- Kenyan
- Tom Makori
- Robertson
- Zane Robertson
- Olympics
- Iten
- New Zealand
- Kenya
- Keiyo
- AK-47
- Commonwealth Games
ALSO READ
Cricket-Young to get first chance to nail opening slot for New Zealand
New Zealand election campaign steps up with cost of living in focus
New Zealand gets AAA credit rating from S&P
Govt partners with New Zealand Steel to deliver emissions reduction project
Kenya supreme court upholds ruling in favour of 2023 finance law