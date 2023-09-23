Left Menu

‘The world cannot afford Cold War 2.0,’ Pakistan leader tells UN Assembly

UN News | Updated: 23-09-2023 02:07 IST | Created: 23-09-2023 02:07 IST
‘The world cannot afford Cold War 2.0,’ Pakistan leader tells UN Assembly
As tensions between global powers continue to escalate with the rise of new and old military and political blocs, "geo-politics is resurging when geo- economics should be at the top of the international agenda, the Prime Minister of Pakistan told the UN General Assembly on Friday. Addressing the Assembly's annual general debate, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, said, "the world cannot afford Cold 2 War 2.0," because there are a raft of challenges facing humankind that can only be addressed through global cooperation. ## Multiple shocks Indeed, a series of external "shocks" – COVID-19, climate change and conflict – have devastated developing economies, reversed decades of progress, and left hunger and poverty in their wake, he said, and his own country is a "prime illustration" of these shocks. "The epic floods of last summer submerged a third of our country, killed 1,700 and displaced over eight million people, destroyed vital infrastructure and caused over $30 billion in damage to our economy," he said. Considering these formidable challenges, especially for nations facing debt distress, the Prime Minister stressed the urgency of implementing the SDG Stimulus package. He also called for the expansion of concessional lending by multilateral development banks and urged developed countries to fulfill their commitments for climate finance. ## 'Development depends on peace' Mr. Kakar emphasized the fundamental role of peace in fostering development and expressed Pakistan's desire for peaceful and productive relations with all neighboring countries, including India. "Kashmir is the key to peace between Pakistan and India," he said, noting that India "has evaded implementation of the Security Council resolutions that call for the 'final disposition' of Jammu and Kashmir to be decided by its people through UN-supervised plebiscite." "The UN Security Council must secure the implementation of its resolutions on Kashmir [and] the UN Military Observer Group for India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) should be reinforced," he added, calling on global powers to convince New Delhi to accept Pakistan's offer of mutual restraint on strategic and conventional weapons. The Prime Minister also said that peace in Afghanistan is a strategic imperative for Pakistan, voicing concerns over rights of women and girls in that country. ## Counter all terrorists Mr. Kakar stressed the imperative of countering all forms of terrorism, including far-right extremism and State-sponsored terrorism, while addressing the root causes of terrorism, such as poverty, injustice, and foreign occupation. He proposed the establishment of a committee within the General Assembly to oversee the balanced implementation of all four pillars of the Global Counter Terrorism Strategy. ## Religious intolerance The Prime Minister also voiced concerns over the rise of Islamophobia and highlighted Pakistan's efforts, along with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, to combat the issue. He proposed several measures to combat Islamophobia, including the appointment of a Special Envoy and the creation of an Islamophobia Data Center. ## Strengthened global cooperation Concluding his remarks, Prime Minister Kakar highlighted the importance of multilateralism within the framework of the United Nations and reiterated Pakistan's commitment to enhancing global cooperation. To build and sustain peace, today and in the future, "it is vital to reduce power rivalry and tensions", he said, while adhering to the UN Charter and implementing Security Council resolutions. _**Full statement**_ _ **available here**_ _ **.**_

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

1
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
2
Fast Lean Pro Reviews (FAKE Hype Exposed) Real Customer Results or Waste of Money?

Fast Lean Pro Reviews (FAKE Hype Exposed) Real Customer Results or Waste of ...

 Global
3
Sofia Kenin beats Leylah Fernandez, advances to Guadalajara semifinals

Sofia Kenin beats Leylah Fernandez, advances to Guadalajara semifinals

 Maxico
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 22

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023