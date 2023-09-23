Left Menu

Italy says it will be equal partner in jet fighter project with UK, Japan

Italy said on Saturday it will be an equal partner in the next-generation fighter program with Britain and Japan, as further talks are still underway on the project, including on where to base its headquarters.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 24-09-2023 02:29 IST | Created: 23-09-2023 23:59 IST
Italy says it will be equal partner in jet fighter project with UK, Japan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy said on Saturday it will be an equal partner in the next-generation fighter program with Britain and Japan, as further talks are still underway on the project, including on where to base its headquarters. The three countries established the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) in December after Britain and Japan agreed to merge their fighter efforts in a ground-breaking collaboration that aims to deploy an advanced aircraft by the middle of the next decade.

Reuters on Thursday reported that Japan and Britain were going to dominate design and manufacturing on the project, with London likely to lead its organisation due to its deeper and more recent experience in jet fighter development. "The Global Combat Air Programme, or GCAP, is an actual trinational programme based on the principle of equal sharing, as the Prime Ministers stated in the Joint Ministerial Declaration last December," an Italian defence ministry statement said.

"The final decision will therefore encompass an equal and balanced share of costs and benefits." Reuters also reported the three partner countries were planning to choose Britain as the headquarters.

Italy said discussions are ongoing on this among the governments and the industrial partners. "The three Ministries of Defence are currently conducting a study on the most suitable governance to achieve the capability goal by 2035," the Italian defence ministry statement said.

"All other information amounts to pure speculation."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; Sunak may ban cigarettes in UK for future generations -The Guardian and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; Su...

 Global
2
Google TAG uncovers 0-day exploit chain targeting iPhones

Google TAG uncovers 0-day exploit chain targeting iPhones

 Global
3
India’s Digital Gurukul signs MOU with London’s Al Khalifa Business School to offer Joint Degree Programs

India’s Digital Gurukul signs MOU with London’s Al Khalifa Business School t...

 India
4
We can’t keep putting the interest of the few before the lives of many, Mia Mottley says at UN

We can’t keep putting the interest of the few before the lives of many, Mia ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023