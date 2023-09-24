3 shot and killed in targeted attack in Atlanta, police say

Three people were shot and killed in a targeted, daytime attack in Atlanta, police said.

Officers responded to a call reporting that someone had been shot in the city's West End neighbourhood around 1:30 pm (local time) on Saturday, police said in a news release. A preliminary investigation indicates a man approached two people and opened fire, and one of those people returned fire. All three were shot and died from their injuries, police said.

The shooting took place near a mall. Investigators were working to determine a motive, police said. They did not release additional information.

