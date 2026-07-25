Tragic Bus Collision on Syrian Highway Claims 35 Lives
A tragic incident on the Deir al-Zor-to-Damascus road resulted in 35 fatalities and 30 injuries following a collision between two passenger buses. The accident involved one bus carrying Internal Security Forces and another civilian vehicle. Defence Ministry helicopters facilitated the evacuation and transport of victims to a military hospital.
- Country:
- Syria
A devastating bus collision on the Deir al-Zor-to-Damascus road has left 35 people dead and 30 more injured, according to officials from Syria's health ministry.
The accident occurred on Saturday and involved a bus transporting members of the Internal Security Forces and a civilian passenger bus. The interior ministry confirmed the details through state news agency SANA. Military helicopters played a crucial role in evacuating the injured and recovering the deceased, transporting them from Palmyra airport to Homs military hospital.
Offering his condolences, Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani expressed sympathy to the bereaved families and extended wishes for the injured's speedy recovery.