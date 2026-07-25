Tensions Escalate: Key Hamas Police Leader Killed in Israeli Airstrike

Brigadier-General Abdel-Nasser Al-Maqadma, the leader of the Hamas-led police force in northern Gaza, was killed in an Israeli airstrike, officials confirmed on Saturday.

The attack, part of a series of strikes by Israel on Gaza, draws attention to the fragile nature of the October ceasefire agreement brokered by the US. Israel's military has so far refrained from commenting on the incident.

Efforts led by mediators including Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, and the United States to advance a peace plan remain stalled amidst the ongoing violence, as Gaza health officials report dire conditions for the civilian population.