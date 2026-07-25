Tensions Escalate: Key Hamas Police Leader Killed in Israeli Airstrike

An Israeli airstrike killed Brigadier-General Abdel-Nasser Al-Maqadma, chief of the Hamas-led police force in northern Gaza. The incident adds to ongoing tensions and highlights the fragile state of the October ceasefire. Mediators struggle to advance US President Donald Trump's peace plan amid persistent violence in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 18:18 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 18:18 IST
Tensions Escalate: Key Hamas Police Leader Killed in Israeli Airstrike
  • Country:
  • Israel

Brigadier-General Abdel-Nasser Al-Maqadma, the leader of the Hamas-led police force in northern Gaza, was killed in an Israeli airstrike, officials confirmed on Saturday.

The attack, part of a series of strikes by Israel on Gaza, draws attention to the fragile nature of the October ceasefire agreement brokered by the US. Israel's military has so far refrained from commenting on the incident.

Efforts led by mediators including Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, and the United States to advance a peace plan remain stalled amidst the ongoing violence, as Gaza health officials report dire conditions for the civilian population.

TRENDING

1
Gauteng Reaches Agreement with Taxi Industry Leaders

Gauteng Reaches Agreement with Taxi Industry Leaders

South Africa
2
WFP Warns Burundi Refugee Food Aid Could End in October

WFP Warns Burundi Refugee Food Aid Could End in October

Burundi
3
Red Sea Tensions Surge: U.S. and Iran on the Brink of Conflict

Red Sea Tensions Surge: U.S. and Iran on the Brink of Conflict

United States
4
Mexico Clears Taylor Farms in Cyclospora Investigation

Mexico Clears Taylor Farms in Cyclospora Investigation

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Investment-to-Employment Gap Developing Countries Cannot Ignore

How Aid Cuts Are Hollowing Out Rural HIV Care in South Africa

Drones, Data and Doubt: The Real Economics of Precision Agriculture

Is NH-44 the Right Location for Sonipat’s New Busport?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026