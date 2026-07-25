Tensions Escalate: Key Hamas Police Leader Killed in Israeli Airstrike
An Israeli airstrike killed Brigadier-General Abdel-Nasser Al-Maqadma, chief of the Hamas-led police force in northern Gaza. The incident adds to ongoing tensions and highlights the fragile state of the October ceasefire. Mediators struggle to advance US President Donald Trump's peace plan amid persistent violence in the region.
- Country:
- Israel
Brigadier-General Abdel-Nasser Al-Maqadma, the leader of the Hamas-led police force in northern Gaza, was killed in an Israeli airstrike, officials confirmed on Saturday.
The attack, part of a series of strikes by Israel on Gaza, draws attention to the fragile nature of the October ceasefire agreement brokered by the US. Israel's military has so far refrained from commenting on the incident.
Efforts led by mediators including Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, and the United States to advance a peace plan remain stalled amidst the ongoing violence, as Gaza health officials report dire conditions for the civilian population.