Youth Protest Triumphs: India's Education Minister Resigns Amid Exam Scandal

India's Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned following massive youth protests over exam paper leaks. The Cockroach Janta Party movement celebrated this victory at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar. The resignation marks a triumph for students demanding accountability and highlights broader concerns about job scarcity and government transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 18:23 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 18:23 IST
Youth Protest Triumphs: India's Education Minister Resigns Amid Exam Scandal
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In a significant victory for India's youth protesters, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on Saturday, responding to widespread anger over examination paper leaks. The resignation came after days of intense protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) movement demanding accountability for the leak of a high-profile medical entrance exam, affecting millions.

Celebrations erupted at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar, the epicenter of the protests, as thousands of young protesters chanted slogans and danced. Abhijeet Dipke, CJP's founder, announced the end of the protests, emphasizing that this was a victory for peace and perseverance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi faced mounting pressure as scenes of police using tear gas and baton charges against protesters fueled public anger. Opposition leaders demanded accountability for the force used against students and called for Modi to apologize. Pradhan's resignation highlights broader issues of job scarcity and government accountability.

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